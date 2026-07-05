DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Search for 2 LeT terrorists in J-K’s Shopian enters second day   

Search for 2 LeT terrorists in J-K’s Shopian enters second day   

The searches have been resumed to track down the 2 terrorists who were spotted by surveillance cameras on Friday in an orchard in the Meemandar area, which comprises seven villages

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:29 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

An overnight operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district entered the second day on Sunday as security forces resumed the search for two local terrorists of the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba who were cornered in a dense orchard, officials said.

Advertisement

The searches have been resumed to track down the two terrorists who were spotted by surveillance cameras on Friday in an orchard in the Meemandar area, which comprises seven villages.

Advertisement

A joint team of several columns of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force laid a tight cordon around the area and cleared four villages by the evening.

Advertisement

The two trapped terrorists have been identified as Latif and Zakir. They opened fire on the approaching Army personnel, who effectively retaliated, triggering a gunfight, the officials said.

Officials said the Army's specialised counter-insurgency unit, the Victor Force, has deployed additional personnel to plug all the possible escape routes through the thick foliage of the orchard, besides lighting up the area.

Advertisement

During the summer months, the heavy foliage offers a natural cover, making surveillance difficult and allowing trapped terrorists to exploit blind spots to break the cordons.

According to security records, both the trapped terrorists are residents of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. While Zakir is reportedly associated with the LeT since 2024, Latif joined the LeT ranks last year.

Shopian has historically served as a critical transit corridor connecting south Kashmir to central Kashmir and the Pir Panjal range.

Officials said that while foreign terrorists have increasingly been used for attacks, containing local operatives like Latif and Zakir remains vital to disrupting the logistics networks and breaking the cycle of local recruitment.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts