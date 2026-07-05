Search for 2 LeT terrorists in J-K’s Shopian enters second day   

An overnight operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district entered the second day on Sunday as security forces resumed the search for two local terrorists of the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba who were cornered in a dense orchard, officials said.

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The searches have been resumed to track down the two terrorists who were spotted by surveillance cameras on Friday in an orchard in the Meemandar area, which comprises seven villages.

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A joint team of several columns of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force laid a tight cordon around the area and cleared four villages by the evening.

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The two trapped terrorists have been identified as Latif and Zakir. They opened fire on the approaching Army personnel, who effectively retaliated, triggering a gunfight, the officials said.

Officials said the Army's specialised counter-insurgency unit, the Victor Force, has deployed additional personnel to plug all the possible escape routes through the thick foliage of the orchard, besides lighting up the area.

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During the summer months, the heavy foliage offers a natural cover, making surveillance difficult and allowing trapped terrorists to exploit blind spots to break the cordons.

According to security records, both the trapped terrorists are residents of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. While Zakir is reportedly associated with the LeT since 2024, Latif joined the LeT ranks last year.

Shopian has historically served as a critical transit corridor connecting south Kashmir to central Kashmir and the Pir Panjal range.

Officials said that while foreign terrorists have increasingly been used for attacks, containing local operatives like Latif and Zakir remains vital to disrupting the logistics networks and breaking the cycle of local recruitment.