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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Search for terrorists enters fifth day in Rajouri forest

Search for terrorists enters fifth day in Rajouri forest

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 02:18 AM May 28, 2026 IST
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The search operation to track a group of terrorists in the thick forests of Rajouri entered its fifth day on Wednesday, with no trace of the militants. Security forces, including the Army, the Special Operations Group of the J&K Police and the CRPF, have been tracking a group of two to three armed terrorists in the forest area of Gambhir Muglan, where a gunfight took place on Saturday. An operation, codenamed ‘Sheruwali’, was launched after intelligence inputs were received about the presence of a group of terrorists with weapons. Security forces soon reached the spot and came under fire from the terrorists during searches in the dense forest. The Army is using drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs to scan the forest area spread across the district. Sources said that even as a tight cordon was being maintained, it was not possible to cover every inch of the woods manually, due to which technology was being used. Troops from the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps are actively pursuing the terrorists as one of them is believed to have been injured during Saturday’s encounter. While intermittent firing and blasts were heard from inside the forest on Tuesday, no such sounds were heard on Wednesday.
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The search operation to track a group of terrorists in the thick forests of Rajouri entered its fifth day on Wednesday, with no trace of the militants.

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Security forces, including the Army, the Special Operations Group of the J&K Police and the CRPF, have been tracking a group of two to three armed terrorists in the forest area of Gambhir Muglan, where a gunfight took place on Saturday.

Advertisement

An operation, codenamed ‘Sheruwali’, was launched after intelligence inputs were received about the presence of a group of terrorists with weapons. Security forces soon reached the spot and came under fire from the terrorists during searches in the dense forest.

Advertisement

The Army is using drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs to scan the forest area spread across the district. Sources said that even as a tight cordon was being maintained, it was not possible to cover every inch of the woods manually, due to which technology was being used.

Troops from the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps are actively pursuing the terrorists as one of them is believed to have been injured during Saturday’s encounter.

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While intermittent firing and blasts were heard from inside the forest on Tuesday, no such sounds were heard on Wednesday.

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