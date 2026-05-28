Search for terrorists enters fifth day in Rajouri forest

The search operation to track a group of terrorists in the thick forests of Rajouri entered its fifth day on Wednesday, with no trace of the militants.

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Security forces, including the Army, the Special Operations Group of the J&K Police and the CRPF, have been tracking a group of two to three armed terrorists in the forest area of Gambhir Muglan, where a gunfight took place on Saturday.

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An operation, codenamed ‘Sheruwali’, was launched after intelligence inputs were received about the presence of a group of terrorists with weapons. Security forces soon reached the spot and came under fire from the terrorists during searches in the dense forest.

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The Army is using drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs to scan the forest area spread across the district. Sources said that even as a tight cordon was being maintained, it was not possible to cover every inch of the woods manually, due to which technology was being used.

Troops from the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps are actively pursuing the terrorists as one of them is believed to have been injured during Saturday’s encounter.

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While intermittent firing and blasts were heard from inside the forest on Tuesday, no such sounds were heard on Wednesday.