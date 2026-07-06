DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Search on for 2 LeT terrorists in Shopian after brief encounter

Search on for 2 LeT terrorists in Shopian after brief encounter

Security forces receive CCTV footage showing the movement of the suspected terrorists

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:24 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel stand guard as barbed wires are set up near the site of an encounter in Shopian on Sunday. ANI
Advertisement

A massive search operation continued in Shopian on Sunday after a brief exchange of fire late Saturday night following specific technical inputs about the presence of two terrorists. No trace of the ultras had been found till Sunday evening.

Advertisement

The two terrorists are believed to be affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and were reportedly hiding in orchards in the district. Security forces received CCTV footage showing the movement of the suspected terrorists, following which a cordon was laid to prevent their escape.

Advertisement

Searches resumed on Sunday morning in the Meemandar area, comprising several villages, to trace the militants.

Advertisement

A joint team of the Army, J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) maintained the cordon and continued the search operation. Some reports identified the trapped terrorists as Latif and Zakir, though there was no official confirmation. According to reports, the terrorists opened fire after spotting the advancing security forces, triggering a brief encounter.

The Army is also reported to have deployed its specialised counter-insurgency formation, Victor Force, to seal possible escape routes through the dense orchard foliage. During the summer months, thick foliage provides natural cover, making surveillance difficult and enabling trapped terrorists to exploit blind spots to breach security cordons.

Advertisement

Shopian has long served as a transit corridor for terrorists infiltrating into the Kashmir Valley from the Rajouri and Poonch sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu division. Many infiltrators use this route to move into the Valley for carrying out terror activities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts