Search op intensified in Rajouri after terrorist attack on Army truck

A day after terrorists opened fire on an Army truck in Sunderbani, security forces launched extensive search operations across the entire region along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri.

The cordon and search operation involved teams from the CRPF, Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police and the Army, who entered forest areas to search for the terrorists believed to be hiding in the region.

In addition to the LoC operations, Border Security Force (BSF) and police forces also conducted parallel searches along the International Border (IB) in Kathua. These operations were triggered by the detection of a suspicious wireless frequency in the area.

The attack occurred on Wednesday afternoon when terrorists fired on an Army truck belonging to the 9 JAKLI regiment.

In a post on social media platform X, the Army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps clarified that no casualties were reported from the attack. “Terrorists opened fire at an Indian Army convoy in Sunderbani, Akhnoor, yesterday. The firing was ineffective and our own troops responded swiftly. Some social media handles are falsely claiming casualties to our troops. This is false and deliberate disinformation,” the post stated.