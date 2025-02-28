DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Search op intensified in Rajouri after terrorist attack on Army truck

Search op intensified in Rajouri after terrorist attack on Army truck

A day after terrorists opened fire on an Army truck in Sunderbani, security forces launched extensive search operations across the entire region along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri. The cordon and search operation involved teams from the CRPF,...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Feb 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security forces during a search operation to flush out terrorists who opened fire on an Army vehicle. PTI
Advertisement

A day after terrorists opened fire on an Army truck in Sunderbani, security forces launched extensive search operations across the entire region along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri.

The cordon and search operation involved teams from the CRPF, Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police and the Army, who entered forest areas to search for the terrorists believed to be hiding in the region.

In addition to the LoC operations, Border Security Force (BSF) and police forces also conducted parallel searches along the International Border (IB) in Kathua. These operations were triggered by the detection of a suspicious wireless frequency in the area.

Advertisement

The attack occurred on Wednesday afternoon when terrorists fired on an Army truck belonging to the 9 JAKLI regiment.

In a post on social media platform X, the Army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps clarified that no casualties were reported from the attack. “Terrorists opened fire at an Indian Army convoy in Sunderbani, Akhnoor, yesterday. The firing was ineffective and our own troops responded swiftly. Some social media handles are falsely claiming casualties to our troops. This is false and deliberate disinformation,” the post stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper