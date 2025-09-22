DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Search op launched after Pak drone seen near IB in RS Pura

Search op launched after Pak drone seen near IB in RS Pura

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Sep 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Advertisement

Massive searches were conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) after a drone approached the International Border in RS Pura of Jammu district.

Advertisement

The drone came near the border on Saturday evening after which the alert troops started searching the ground area as terror organisations and drug smugglers have used UAVs in the past to dump weapons and narcotics inside the Indian territory.

The drone was seen flying into the Indian side from across the border near Jajowal village in the RS Pura sector. Officials said the BSF troops immediately launched a search operation in the area falling under Border Outposts Chakroi and Jugnuchak.

Advertisement

The searches were also carried on Sunday morning to ascertain if there was anything that the drone dropped in the area.

Also, security forces on Sunday launched a massive anti-terrorist operation covering over a dozens places in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district following information about suspicious movement, officials said. Joint searches by the special operations group (SOG) of local police, CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles were underway in different areas under the jurisdiction of Surankote, Mendhar, Gursai, Poonch and Mandi police stations, they said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, authorities in Anantnag district banned the flying of drones, UAVs or other aerial devices in view of security considerations. Earlier on September 16, BSF troops recovered an AK assault rifle and a magazine near the fence in the Border Outpost Budhwar area in Arnia of Jammu during a search operation after observing suspicious movement.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts