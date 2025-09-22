Search op launched after Pak drone seen near IB in RS Pura

Massive searches were conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) after a drone approached the International Border in RS Pura of Jammu district.

The drone came near the border on Saturday evening after which the alert troops started searching the ground area as terror organisations and drug smugglers have used UAVs in the past to dump weapons and narcotics inside the Indian territory.

The drone was seen flying into the Indian side from across the border near Jajowal village in the RS Pura sector. Officials said the BSF troops immediately launched a search operation in the area falling under Border Outposts Chakroi and Jugnuchak.

The searches were also carried on Sunday morning to ascertain if there was anything that the drone dropped in the area.

Also, security forces on Sunday launched a massive anti-terrorist operation covering over a dozens places in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district following information about suspicious movement, officials said. Joint searches by the special operations group (SOG) of local police, CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles were underway in different areas under the jurisdiction of Surankote, Mendhar, Gursai, Poonch and Mandi police stations, they said.

Meanwhile, authorities in Anantnag district banned the flying of drones, UAVs or other aerial devices in view of security considerations. Earlier on September 16, BSF troops recovered an AK assault rifle and a magazine near the fence in the Border Outpost Budhwar area in Arnia of Jammu during a search operation after observing suspicious movement.