Search op to track down terrorists enters third day in Kathua district

The search operation to hunt down a group of infiltrators in Jammu’s Kathua district entered its third day on Tuesday, with security forces yet to locate the terrorists, who are believed to be hiding in the forests.

On Sunday evening, an exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and security forces in Sanyal village, following intelligence provided by locals about their presence in the area.

Large reinforcements, including elite NSG commandos, have been deployed in the operation, which is being led by J&K Police chief Nalin Prabhat, who is personally on the ground. In a rare development, Prabhat was seen participating in Monday’s search operation while carrying an AK assault rifle.

Police officials stated that the search and combing operation is ongoing in the forested area, with a significant number of security personnel involved. “We have had no fresh contact with the terrorists. The search operation is being conducted over a vast area to ensure they are tracked down and eliminated,” a senior official said.

Authorities suspect the infiltrators may have moved from the original location of Sunday’s gunfight, prompting security forces to extend the search to nearby areas.

Sources reported that sniffer dogs, drones, and unmanned aerial vehicles, which were deployed earlier, continue to be used in the operation.

During Monday’s search, security forces recovered arms and ammunition, including several M4 carbine magazines, along with sleeping bags, tracksuits, and other supplies from the Dolka forest in Kathua.

The Army’s Rising Star Corps stated late Monday night that the joint forces had recovered “warlike stores” and that operations were still in progress.

On Tuesday, sources said residents of Dinga Amb village in Kathua reported the movement of two suspicious individuals. One villager claimed the men asked for water before fleeing. Following this, security forces conducted searches in the area.

Police officials have issued a high alert across Kathua district. “Extensive frisking is being conducted, even on the highway. We are not taking any chances, and all efforts are being made to locate the infiltrators,” another police official said on Tuesday.