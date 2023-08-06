 Search operation extended to neutralise terrorists in J-K’s Rajouri; slain terrorist believed to be Pakistani : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Search operation extended to neutralise terrorists in J-K’s Rajouri; slain terrorist believed to be Pakistani

Search operation extended to neutralise terrorists in J-K’s Rajouri; slain terrorist believed to be Pakistani

Exchange of firing stopped during the day but search operation was further intensified and extended to nearby forest and adjoining areas to neutralise the terrorists

Search operation extended to neutralise terrorists in J-K’s Rajouri; slain terrorist believed to be Pakistani

Army personnel near the body of an unidentified terrorist who was killed in an encounter with security forces, in Rajouri district, on Sunday, August 6, 2023. PTI



PTI

Rajouri/Jammu, August 6

A massive search operation by security forces to track down terrorists continued for the second day in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said, as there was no report of fresh firing between the two sides.

A suspected Pakistani terrorist in combat dress was killed in the initial firing during a cordon and search operation at Gundah-Khawas village of Budhal on Saturday evening, leading to the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition including an AK assault and two pistols, the officials said.

They said the exchange of firing stopped during the day but the search operation was further intensified and extended to nearby forest and adjoining areas to neutralise the terrorists.

Earlier, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh and General Officer Commanding of Army’s Romeo Force Major General Mohit Trivedi addressed a joint press conference in Rajouri and said they are determined to wipe out terrorism from the region.

“Some terrorists were noticed in the Gundah-Khawas around 1.30 pm on Saturday and, accordingly, a police party rushed to the village, besides informing the Army. When a cordon-and-search operation was launched, the terrorists opened fire, which was retaliated by the joint troops of the police, Army and the CRPF, resulting in the killing of a terrorist,” Singh said.

He added the slain terrorist is believed to be from Pakistan and that it was evident from the material, including medicines and shoes, recovered from him.

“One more terrorist is present in the village and an encounter is on,” he said, adding the seizure from the encounter scene, including raincoats and food items, indicated that they were trained to survive in jungle conditions.

Singh said strict action is being taken against overground workers of the terror groups. “Several of them have already been booked under the Public Safety Act while we are also keeping a constant vigil on suspected persons.”

“Action will be taken against any overground worker whose linkage will be established during the investigation of the latest encounter,” he said.

Major General Trivedi credited the success against the terrorists to the synergy among the Army, police and other sister agencies and the cooperation of the people.

“The operations against terrorists will continue to ensure they do not get a foothold. The terrorists were feeling that they will operate with ease but we have cornered them,” he said, adding anyone having any ill will against the region or the country will be dealt with sternly.

In the morning, Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said two to three terrorists are believed to be holed up in the besieged village and their repeated attempts to break the cordon have been thwarted by controlled fire throughout the night.

“After the initial contact, Army troops moved to the area and pinned down terrorists assessed to be up to two-three. Additional troops of the Rashtriya Rifles mobilised as the terrain is undulating and forested,” he said.

He said special forces were brought in by an Indian Air Force helicopter on Saturday, while night-enabled quadcopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and sniffer dogs were also pressed into service.

Meanwhile, police in Rajouri issued an advisory on Sunday, asking people to stay away from the encounter scene to avoid any casualties.

“It is for the information of all that the operation is in progress with exchange of crossfire in the general area of village Gundha, Khawas. People are advised not to visit the area and remain at a safe distance of at least two km outside the periphery of the area,” the advisory reads.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Pakistan #Rajouri

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Dhaba torched in Gurugram area

2
Punjab

In Punjab’s biggest drug haul of 2023, police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 smugglers held

3
Haryana

Nuh violence: At ground zero, 'outsiders' blamed for driving wedge

4
Himachal

Teenager assaulted, paraded naked in Rohru; 8 arrested

5
Punjab

HC quashes notification splitting posts of patwari as junior, senior

6
Amritsar

In Amritsar for promo, Sunny Deol keeps Gurdaspur waiting

7
Nation

PM Modi's 'Quit India' reference to target opposition as he launches mega railway station revamp

8
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

9
Diaspora

Indian authorities offer to fly home 'depressed' woman student from Hyderabad

10
Comment Touchstones

United flavours of mango

Don't Miss

View All
No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Top News

Amit Shah to move Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday

Amit Shah to move Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday

On August 3, the Bill was passed in Lok Sabha by a voice vot...

Manipur issue: NDA partner Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support from Biren Singh government

Manipur violence: NDA partner Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support from Biren Singh government

No impact on stability of government, as BJP has 37 MLAs in ...

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 was inserted in lunar orbit on Saturday

PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

PM Modi's 'Quit India' reference to target opposition as he launches mega railway station revamp

Accuses the opposition of playing 'negative politics'

In Punjab’s biggest drug haul of 2023, police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 held

In Punjab’s biggest drug haul of 2023, police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 smugglers held

These modules were actively involved in trans-border and int...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Civic body yet to recover Rs 8.2 crore pending property tax dues

Amritsar Civic body yet to recover Rs 8.2 crore pending property tax dues

Victims lost Rs 5.5 crore in over 200 online fraud cases in three years

Cops identify properties of drug smuggler Gurlal Singh

SGPC to observe 150 yrs of 'Singh Sabha Lehar'

In Amritsar for promo, Sunny Deol keeps Gurdaspur waiting

Dadu Majra dump: Rs 11-crore boost to waste management project

Dadu Majra dump: Rs 11-crore boost to waste management project

Monsoon dispels fears of Sukhna Lake running dry

Thief active in southern sectors held

Get biodegradable products at one-stop shop in Chandigarh soon

Environment committee for strict enforcement of plastic ban in mandis

G20 summit: Frame contingency plan for waterlogging, PWD, Delhi MC told

G20 summit: Frame contingency plan for waterlogging, PWD, Delhi MC told

After visit, Karnataka minister says mohalla clinics overhyped; AAP hits back

2020 Delhi riots: Court to hear arguments on day-to-day basis

President opens 2-day ‘Festival of Libraries’

SC sets aside NGT order on Najafgarh lake rejuvenation

13 illegal structures razed

13 illegal structures razed

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Minister lays stones of development projects worth Rs 76L

Need for thorough probe in NDPS cases: Police chief

Three arrested with 3-quintal poppy husk

Ludhiana: Man shoots sister dead for marrying against family wishes

Ludhiana: Man shoots sister dead for marrying against family wishes

Dhandari Kalan rly station to be revamped at Rs 17.6 cr

Residents suffer as no relief from overflowing sewers

Under-construction parking lot wall collapses, 2 injured

MP youth supplying weapons to Bambiha gang held with 8 guns

Patiala Cops crack murder of migrant worker

Patiala Cops crack murder of migrant worker

Security up in Patiala ahead of Independence Day

UGC nod to MA English programme of open varsity

Village gets Rs 5 lakh for playground

Sirhind railway stn to be upgraded