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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Search operation launched after suspected Pakistani drone sighted along LoC in J-K

Search operation launched after suspected Pakistani drone sighted along LoC in J-K

The drone-like object, fitted with a blinking light, is observed over the forward villages of Meenka and Beripattan in the Sunderbani sector late on Sunday

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 10:02 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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A search operation was launched early on Monday after a suspected Pakistani drone was sighted over a forward village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.

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The drone-like object, fitted with a blinking light, was observed over the forward villages of Meenka and Beripattan in the Sunderbani sector late on Sunday, they said.

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According to officials, the suspected drone briefly entered the Indian side before returning across the LoC into Pakistan.

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Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation at first light to check whether the drone had dropped any payload, such as narcotics or weapons, officials said.

However, no suspicious material was recovered during the operation, they said.

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