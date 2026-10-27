Search operation launched in Kathua as residents spot ‘terrorists’

An anti-terror search operation was launched in Kathua district on Monday after security forces received reports of the movement of at least two suspected terrorists. The operation was jointly launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Karnadi area after residents reported seeing two non-local suspects carrying backpacks.

Security forces were deployed in large numbers in the area to verify the reports. The operation was continuing when the last reports came in.

Advertisement

The mountainous areas of Kathua district have witnessed terror-related incidents in recent years, with Pakistani militants managing to infiltrate across the border and take shelter in forested areas. Security forces have intensified joint anti-terror operations to track down militants hiding in these forests.

Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have also stepped up action against overground workers (OGWs) in Kathua who allegedly assist militants after they enter Indian territory.

Kathua is also a traditional infiltration route used by militants to reach the higher reaches of the Jammu division, including Doda and Kishtwar, after crossing the border.