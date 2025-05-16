Search operation launched in Reasi after suspicious movement alert
A massive search operation was launched in forest area of Reasi district after reports of suspected movement of terrorists was received by the security forces.
Acting on information that a woman spotted two suspected persons in Bhaga area of the district Wednesday night, a joint search operation was launched in the forest belt, they said.
The operation is being carried out by a joint team security forces with aerial support, they said.
Security forces also continued their search operation in Kathua district for the second day after a woman reported suspicious movement of two persons on Wednesday, officials said.
The joint search operation by police and paramilitary forces was underway in Gaghwal and its adjoining areas, they said.
A local woman told police that two persons wearing Army uniforms came to her home and asked for water before leaving, saying they were returning to their “camp,” the officials said.