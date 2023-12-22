Poonch/Jammu, December 22
Security forces on Friday launched a massive cordon and search operation in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a day after five army personnel were killed and two others injured in a terrorist attack.
An official said aerial monitoring is also being conducted and sniffer dogs had been pressed into service to track down the terrorists who ambushed two Army vehicles in the area on Thursday afternoon.
"A massive cordon-and-search operation has begun on Friday morning after a night cordon in the area," an officer told PTI.
He said additional troops had been inducted into area to track down the terrorists involved in the firing.
On Thursday, around 3.45 pm, the two army vehicles carrying personnel to the site of a cordon-and-search operation came under attack at a blind curve at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz under the jurisdiction of the Surankote police station, according to the officials.
The officer quoted above said the Dhera Ki Gali road had been closed for traffic. Top officials of army and police are monitoring the situation at the ground.
The terrorists, believed to be three to four in number, initially took position on hill tops and chose a blind curve to target the army vehicles.
After the attack, they reportedly mutilated the bodies of at least two soldiers and have taken weapons of some of them, officials say. The security officials say that investigation of the site is being carried out to know the pattern and use of weapons including steel core bullets in the ambush.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation to track down terrorists in J-K’s Poonch begins
5 army personnel were killed and two others injured in a ter...
After Joe Biden expresses inability to travel to Delhi, French President Emmanuel Macron to be Republic Day chief guest
India had invited US President Joe Biden to grace the occasi...
One person dies in Kerala as state records 265 new Covid-19 cases
Of the 328 coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8...
BSF intercepts drone, seizes contraband in Punjab's Fazilka
The contraband is suspected to be heroin