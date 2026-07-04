Search operation under way in J-K’s Shopian after inputs about terrorists’ presence
CASO launched in Meemandar area of Shopian
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Security forces on Saturday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district after receiving inputs about presence of terrorists, officials said.
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“A CASO was launched in Meemandar area of Shopian,” an official said, adding that the operation was prompted by inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the area.
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Security forces have strengthened the cordon and searches are under way, officials said.
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