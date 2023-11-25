Search operation underway: Army

Rajouri/Jammu, November 24
The Army on Friday said the search operation in the forest area of Rajouri district to flush out any hiding terrorist was still underway, a day after two foreign terrorists of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit, including the mastermind behind various attacks, were eliminated.
Brigadier Soumeet Patnaik of the 14 Sector Rashtriya Rifles said, “The encounter has ended but the search of the forest area (to flush out any other hiding terrorist) is still underway.” The operation is an example of synergy between various security agencies and this will continue, he added.
