Jammu & Kashmir

Search operation underway in J-K’s Samba

Search operation launched after locals report a suspicious-looking individual with a weapon in the Katli area

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:19 PM Jan 09, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
BSF and SOG personnel take part in a joint mock drill with the district police and Village Defence Guards to test preparedness against terror attacks in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir. PTI file
Security forces on Friday launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district following suspicious movement, officials said.

The search operation was launched after locals reported a suspicious-looking individual with a weapon in the Katli area, they said.

A joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG), police and CRPF also launched a search-and-combing operation in forest areas of Sidhra on the outskirts of the city, they said.

The Indian Army and police also carried out a joint checking campaign in the Meera Sahib border area of Jammu, they said.

“The operation continued throughout the night, with security personnel checking every vehicle passing through the area. The campaign comes amid ongoing anti-terror operations in Jammu division, with overall security stepped up,” they said.

The measures are part of overall security preparedness to ensure peaceful Republic Day functions.

