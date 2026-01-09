Search operation underway in J-K’s Samba

Security forces on Friday launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district following suspicious movement, officials said.

Advertisement

The search operation was launched after locals reported a suspicious-looking individual with a weapon in the Katli area, they said.

Advertisement

A joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG), police and CRPF also launched a search-and-combing operation in forest areas of Sidhra on the outskirts of the city, they said.

Advertisement

The Indian Army and police also carried out a joint checking campaign in the Meera Sahib border area of Jammu, they said.

“The operation continued throughout the night, with security personnel checking every vehicle passing through the area. The campaign comes amid ongoing anti-terror operations in Jammu division, with overall security stepped up,” they said.

Advertisement

The measures are part of overall security preparedness to ensure peaceful Republic Day functions.