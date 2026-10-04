Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday launched search operations in the forest areas of Rajouri and Udhampur districts following information about suspected terrorist movement in the area, officials said.

Three suspected terrorists reportedly abducted a villager, Anil Sudan, near his house at Upper Lardia in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri late Saturday night, the officials said. Sudan was, however, released around 3.15 am after the trio used him as a guide to reach the Dua Khad forest.

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On being informed, police and the Army rushed to the area and launched a combing operation to trace the suspected terrorists, the officials said, adding that no contact has been made with the suspects so far.

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The officials said security forces also cordoned off the Mandugala Dhok forest in Rajouri after locals reported movement of two persons wearing black dress and carrying backpacks and weapons.

Another search operation is underway at Chigli Keya village in Udhampur, the officials said.

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On September 17, two Pakistani terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Majalta area of Udhampur, while one terrorist was reportedly injured but managed to escape.