Search operations launched in border areas of Jammu, Kathua after recovery of damaged police uniform
Damaged police uniform, boots and rucksack recovered from Bana Chak village in Kathua district, triggering a security concern
Police personnel conduct a search operation at a village along the India and Pakistan border, on the outskirts of Jammu, on Thursday, October 29, 2026. PTI
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Security forces launched search operations in border areas of Jammu and Kathua districts after a damaged police uniform was found abandoned, officials said.
During a search operation, security forces recovered a damaged police uniform, boots and a rucksack from Bana Chak village in Kathua district, triggering a security concern.
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Forces also conducted search operations along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district, they added.
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