Search ops carried out along border in Samba

Jammu, November 23

The Special Operations Group of the J&K Police on Wednesday conducted a search operation in several forward villages of Samba district along the international border here, an official said.

The SOG was assisted by CRPF personnel. The nearly three-hour-long combing operation was carried out as part of the border area domination following the recent infiltration attempts from across the border, a police official said. The search operation started in the early hours from SM Pora and covered Sapwal, Chamliyal and Narayanpur areas in Ramgarh sector, the official said.

The focus was on detecting any underground tunnel and suspicious material dropped by drones, but nothing suspicious was found, he added.

On Tuesday, the BSF had shot dead a Pakistani intruder in Arnia sector of Jammu, while another was arrested. In Samba, an intruder was caught but repatriated within hours after officials found him suffering from some mental illness. — PTI

Security threat