DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Search ops conducted in Rajouri after reports of suspicious movement

Search ops conducted in Rajouri after reports of suspicious movement

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 02:15 AM Dec 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel conduct patrolling in Rajouri district. PTI
Advertisement

Search operations were carried out in multiple areas of Rajouri district on Friday following reports of suspicious movement, the police said.

Advertisement

The search operation, launched around midnight on Thursday, continued into Friday morning.

Advertisement

Police sources said security forces had received information about suspicious movement in some villages located between the Thanamandi and Manjakote subdivisions of the district in the Jammu division.

Advertisement

“Acting on the reports, joint teams of the 49 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Special Operations Group cordoned off the area during the midnight hours,” the sources said.

They added that the operation resumed with first light, with intensive searches underway in areas including Behrote Gali.

Advertisement

An encounter had recently taken place in the Majalta area of Udhampur district, in which a Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel was killed. Security forces are conducting searches across the region to track the ultras involved in the encounter.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts