Search ops conducted in Rajouri after reports of suspicious movement

Search operations were carried out in multiple areas of Rajouri district on Friday following reports of suspicious movement, the police said.

The search operation, launched around midnight on Thursday, continued into Friday morning.

Police sources said security forces had received information about suspicious movement in some villages located between the Thanamandi and Manjakote subdivisions of the district in the Jammu division.

“Acting on the reports, joint teams of the 49 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Special Operations Group cordoned off the area during the midnight hours,” the sources said.

They added that the operation resumed with first light, with intensive searches underway in areas including Behrote Gali.

An encounter had recently taken place in the Majalta area of Udhampur district, in which a Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel was killed. Security forces are conducting searches across the region to track the ultras involved in the encounter.