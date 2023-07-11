Search ops near LoC in Rajouri

Rajouri, July 10
A massive search operation was launched following a suspected activity near the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Monday.
Jawans spotted suspected terrorists trying to infiltrate, officials said. The operation is underway and further details are awaited.
