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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Search ops underway after suspected Pakistani drones movement in J-K's Samba, Rajouri

Search ops underway after suspected Pakistani drones movement in J-K's Samba, Rajouri

Drone activity observed by Army troops in Nandpur, near the IB in Samba, and in Tarkundi-Saaj, near the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, say officials

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 10:44 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Security personnel keep vigil during a search operation near the International Border in Jammu. Representative image/PTI file
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Security forces on Monday launched search operations in several forward areas along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Rajouri districts following overnight sightings of suspected Pakistani drones, officials said.

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The drone activity was observed by alert Army troops in Nandpur, near the IB in Samba, and in Tarkundi-Saaj, near the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, the officials said.

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Officials said both areas were placed under heightened surveillance, and search operations were launched by the Army, assisted by the police and other security agencies, at first light to ensure that no narcotics or weapons had been air-dropped by the suspected drones.

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The searches were continuing when last reports were received, they said, adding no recovery or arrest had been reported so far.

The latest incident comes amid a noticeable increase in drone activities in the forward areas over the past week.

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Security agencies have stepped up surveillance and intensified anti-drone measures in vulnerable border areas, particularly in Samba and Kathua districts, following multiple suspected drone sightings, amid concerns over attempts to smuggle arms and narcotics or to facilitate infiltration, the officials said.

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