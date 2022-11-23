Searches carried out along international border in J-K’s Samba

PTI

Jammu, November 23

Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted a search operation in several forward villages of Samba district along the International Border (IB) here, an official said.

The SOG was assisted by the Central Reserve Police Force and the nearly three-hour-long combing operation was carried out as part of border area domination following the recent infiltration attempts from across the border, a police official said.

The search operation started in the early hours from SM Pora and covered Sapwal, Chamliyal and Narayanpur areas in Ramgarh sector, the official said.

The focus was on detecting any underground tunnel and suspicious material dropped by drones, but nothing suspicious was found, he added.

On Tuesday, the Border Security Force had shot dead a Pakistani intruder in Arnia sector here, while another was arrested and later repatriated in Ramgarh sector.

