Searches in Jammu railway station’s vicinity

PTI

Jammu, October 28

A massive search operation was carried out in and around the Jammu railway station on Friday after 18 detonators were found in a drain near it, officials said. The railway police had on Thursday evening foiled a plan of terrorists to possibly trigger an IED blast by recovering 18 detonators and explosive material packed in a bag near the station.

The bag was found in the drain near a taxi stand. Railway policemen conducted a search operation at the platforms, parking and other areas, officials said. Trains were checked and patrolling on the tracks has been intensified in wake of the threat perception due to recovery of the explosive material, officials said, adding sniffer dogs had been pressed into service.

Checking of incoming vehicles has been intensified and people have been asked to keep an eye on suspicious objects, they added.