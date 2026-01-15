Searches operation in Kathua after 2 suspected terrorists spotted

Security forces launched a massive search operation in Kathua district early Wednesday after locals reported spotting two suspected terrorists carrying backpacks.

According to police sources, the suspects were seen in the Jakhole Baira area of the district. A local eyewitness informed the police that two unidentified persons were moving near his cattle shed with bags on their backs. Following the alert, security forces immediately cordoned off the area and began search operations.

Searches were also extended to adjoining villages in the Rajbagh area; however, no suspects were traced till late evening.

Meanwhile, security forces intensified search operations in the Billawar area of Kathua, where a gunfight reportedly took place on Tuesday. The operation was carried out in the Najote forest area, where a group of terrorists is believed to be hiding.

Locals reported hearing multiple gunshots after the security forces launched the search operation on Tuesday. However, no terrorists were found during the operation conducted jointly by the J&K Police and the Army.

Sources said a terrorist allegedly took food from a nomadic family in a nearby area late on Tuesday before fleeing into the dense forest.

In a related development, the Army and police also conducted searches in Rajouri district after multiple drones were spotted on Tuesday evening. The drones reportedly retreated after soldiers opened fire.

The drones were first seen near Dungagala under police post Chingus in Rajouri. Another drone was spotted in village Dheri Dhara under Manjakote police station and was later seen moving towards village Kalali.

Additional security forces have been deployed in sensitive areas of the Jammu region ahead of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.