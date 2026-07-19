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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Second drone recovered within a week in J-K's Samba

Second drone recovered within a week in J-K's Samba

The recovery has prompted intensified surveillance and investigation by security agencies amid continued efforts to thwart cross-border smuggling and infiltration attempts, the officials say

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 08:49 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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A drone was recovered by the Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, marking the second such recovery in the border district within a week, officials said on Sunday.

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The recovery has prompted intensified surveillance and investigation by security agencies amid continued efforts to thwart cross-border smuggling and infiltration attempts, the officials said.

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They said the suspected Pakistani drone was seized by the troops of the Territorial Army from Sangar fields in Purmandal area on Saturday night.

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The drone has been sent for forensic examination to determine its origin, technical specifications, and whether it was used for any cross-border activity, the officials said.

Earlier on July 14, a drone was seized from an open field near Devak village.

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