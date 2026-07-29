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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Security arrangements reviewed for upcoming Independence Day celebrations in Jammu

Security arrangements reviewed for upcoming Independence Day celebrations in Jammu

Divisional commissioner directs all concerned departments to complete their assigned responsibilities well in time

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:07 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Vehicles undergo a security check near the Yatri Niwas in Ramban.ANI
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A high-level meeting on Tuesday reviewed security and other necessary arrangements for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in Jammu, with the divisional commissioner directing all concerned departments to complete their assigned responsibilities well in time and maintain close coordination among themselves.

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The meeting, chaired by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and co-chaired by Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti, was among others attended by Jammu-Samba-Kathua deputy inspector general of police, deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police of all districts of Jammu Division, Jammu Municipal Corporation commissioner and senior officers of various departments including school education, power and traffic, an official spokesperson said.

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A detailed discussion was held during the meeting on various aspects to ensure that Independence Day on August 15 is celebrated in a grand, organised and befitting manner, he said.

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Key areas reviewed included security arrangements, traffic management, parade, cultural programmes, stage setup, lighting, drinking water, medical facilities, sanitation and other essential arrangements at the main venue in Jammu city and other district headquarters, the spokesman said.

The divisional commissioner stressed that the convenience and safety of the general public shall be the top priority during the celebrations.

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He also emphasised punctuality, discipline and proper protocol during the events at MA Stadium, Jammu, and other venues across the division.

Briefing on security arrangements, the Jammu IGP said that foolproof security arrangements will be put in place at the main venue and in the surrounding areas.

He added that a comprehensive traffic management plan will be prepared to ensure smooth flow of traffic and hassle-free movement of the public, invitees and participants on the day of the function.

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