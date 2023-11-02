Security beefed up across Valley amid spurt in shooting incidents

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 1

In response to the recent wave of terrorist attacks in the Kashmir valley resulting in the loss of lives, security measures have been significantly intensified, officials said.

Security forces have increased vigil by conducting thorough vehicle and pedestrian checks in various parts of the city of Srinagar and other areas throughout the Valley. Officials have established checkpoints, including nakas and mobile vehicle checkpoints (MVCP), at major intersections within the city, its entry/exit points, and crucial roads leading to district headquarters.

Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel have been strategically deployed, especially around areas with minority populations, in a bid to enhance security.

In areas where non-locals reside, security forces are maintaining a watchful eye, employing night patrols and heightened vigilance. While most non-local labourers have departed the Valley due to cold weather, a small number continue to reside in specific ghettos.

On Tuesday, terrorists killed a senior policeman, a father of seven, outside his residence in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, another police officer sustained critical injuries due to terrorist gunfire in Srinagar, while a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama district on Monday.

A senior police official told The Tribune that the terrorists are carrying out “mafia-style” attacks where new recruits are assigned the task of attacking soft targets to prove their loyalty before joining the ranks of terrorism.

In response to these security concerns, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will chair a meeting of the Unified Headquarters (UHQ) on Wednesday. The high-level gathering will be held at the Raj Bhawan and will address the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

This meeting marks the first for the newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir Police chief, RR Swain. Alongside Swain, senior military officials, including the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, the GOCs of the Army in Kashmir and Jammu (15th and 16th Corps) and other senior adminstrative officials are expected to attend.

