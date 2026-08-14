Security beefed up in Jammu ahead of I-Day, high alert sounded

Security was stepped up across the Jammu region on Friday, the eve of Independence Day, with police stopping vehicles for checks, carrying out patrols in border districts, major highways and other vulnerable locations, officials said.

Advertisement

The increased security comes amid a surge in patriotic activities across the region, with Tiranga Yatras, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaigns and a host of Independence Day programmes seeing considerable participation.

Advertisement

The Tricolour can be seen flying high atop houses and buildings across towns and villages.

Advertisement

In Jammu, the main Independence Day event will be held at Maulana Azad Stadium, where Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary will unfurl the Tricolour and take the salute.

In Srinagar, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will preside over the main function at Bakshi Stadium.

Advertisement

Police and paramilitary personnel have been stationed at strategic points, while access control, frisking and vehicle checks are being carried out in areas surrounding these venues, officials said.

An all-encompassing surveillance has been mounted in the region, with security agencies maintaining a close watch on all approaches to the venue and other sensitive locations to ensure the celebrations pass off peacefully.

Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been deployed at strategic locations in the city; security deployments have been reinforced along the Jammu-Srinagar and Jammu-Pathankot national highways.

Border security has been reinforced, with key border roads and highways kept under close surveillance through CCTV and other monitoring mechanisms, officials said.

A multi-tier security grid comprising forces from the army, BSF, and police has been formed along the Line of Control and International Border.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Bhim Sen Tuti and deputy inspectors general have chaired a series of security review meetings across the Jammu region in the past week in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

Officers were directed to secure the areas surrounding the celebration venues and ensure that there is adequate force deployed where flag-hoisting ceremonies are scheduled.