Security forces committed to maintain peace in J&K: L-G Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday assured residents of Jammu and Kashmir that there was no need to panic over attempts by “certain elements” to disturb peace, saying security forces were taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of people.

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Sinha was responding to concerns raised at a programme of displaced Kashmiri Pandits over the security of community members working and living in the Valley following recent terror incidents.

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The L-G was speaking at the foundation day celebration of KP Volunteers, a humanitarian organisation, where he felicitated its volunteers for their service to society.

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“There are many challenges, including the one you mentioned. But I believe there are even bigger challenges that we have to address,” Sinha said.

He said one of the biggest challenges in the past had been the perception that people in Jammu and Kashmir would not be willing to carry the national flag.

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“But you have seen today that there are so many shoulders ready to carry the Tricolour. What you have witnessed today is a powerful example of that change,” he said.

Sinha’s remarks came after KP Volunteers founder Vikram Kaul urged the government and the L-G not to restore statehood to J&K, citing security concerns.

Responding to the recent terror-related incidents in Kashmir, Sinha said attempts were again being made to disturb the peaceful atmosphere but assured people that the situation was being addressed.

“There is no need to worry. The necessary concerns are being addressed, and this has not started today; such efforts have been underway for some time,” he said.

Praising KP Volunteers for its work, the L-G said the organisation had made the welfare of others its guiding principle. “I believe that KP Volunteers is also living proof that when service is selfless, it continues to grow like light spreading from one lamp to another,” he said.

Sinha said he had seen the achievements of campaigns conducted by the organisation and that its figures reflected the reach of its humanitarian work.

“Behind every statistic is a human being and a life that has been touched by assistance,” he said.