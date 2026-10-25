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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Security forces conduct searches in Jammu jail

Security forces conduct searches in Jammu jail

Launch an anti-tunnelling exercise near the International Border (IB) in Samba

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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As part of heightened security measures and to assess readiness, security forces in Jammu on Saturday conducted a search operation in a Jammu jail, launched an anti-tunnelling exercise near the International Border (IB) in Samba, and carried out mock drills at a railway station and CRPF camp.Officials said a joint search operation was conducted at District Jail Amphalla by jail staff, CRPF and police around 10 am. They said no suspicious or objectionable material was found inside the premises during the operation, which lasted for more than one hour.

In Samba district, the Border Security Force (BSF) conducted an anti-tunnelling exercise in the forward area along the International Border at Border Outpost Lalfamkima in the Ramgarh sector, the officials said.

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The exercise was aimed at detecting any possible cross-border tunnels for infiltration or the smuggling of arms, ammunition and other contraband into Indian territory, officials said, adding no such structure was detected when last reports were received.

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At Jammu Railway Station and a CRPF camp in Banihal area of Ramban district, mock drills were conducted to strengthen inter-agency coordination and assess operational preparedness for emergency situations.

Railway Protection Force (RPF), fire and emergency services and medical staff engaged in the drill at the station, accompanied by a bomb disposal squad (BDS). Teams of CID Special Branch and CID Counter Intelligence were also present, the officials said.

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Similarly, at the CRPF camp, a joint security and emergency response mock drill was conducted, which commenced at 11 am and concluded at 12:20 pm, the officials said, adding the drill involved troops of Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF personnel, the RPF, GRP, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, fire and emergency services, and the block medical officer (BMO), Banihal.

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