Security forces destroy militant hideout in J&K's Baramulla
Arms and ammunition also recovered from the hideout
Security forces have destroyed a militant hideout in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official here said on Sunday.
They also recovered arms and ammunition from the hideout.
The hideout was detected during a search operation in Suchliwaran forest in the Sheeri area of Baramulla on Saturday, the official said.
He said the security forces recovered two hand grenades, 24 rounds of AK-47 rifle, one wireless antenna, one axe, one wire cutter and two umbrellas from the hideout.
