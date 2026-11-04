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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Security forces intensify searches in Jammu region as winter pushes terrorists towards lower hills

Security forces intensify searches in Jammu region as winter pushes terrorists towards lower hills

Anti-terrorist operations are continuing in Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi, among other districts of the division

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Arjun Sharma
Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:37 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GOC-in-C, Northern Command, accompanied by Jammu IGP Tejinder Singh during his visit to Reasi on Monday.
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With cold conditions setting in across the higher reaches of Jammu division, security forces have intensified anti-terrorist search operations in the lower hilly areas amid the possibility of terrorists moving down to escape the harsh winter conditions.

Anti-terrorist operations are continuing in Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi, among other districts of the division, where terrorists are believed to be hiding. Pakistani terrorists who infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir months ago generally take shelter in high-altitude areas of Kishtwar, Doda, Kathua and other districts.

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However, with these areas receiving heavy snowfall during winter, the terrorists are likely to move towards lower hilly areas to escape the extreme cold and remain in relatively accessible terrain.

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In a bid to assess the security situation, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, accompanied by Jammu Inspector General of Police Tejinder Singh, visited Reasi on Monday.

“Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander, Northern Command, visited the general area of Reasi along with stakeholders from intelligence and other security agencies to review operational readiness and assess the prevailing security situation in the hinterland. He was briefed on ongoing counter-terrorism operations, measures to further strengthen the security grid through joint intelligence frameworks, and coordination among all stakeholders,” an official said.

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Meanwhile, a joint security review meeting was held in Kathua, attended by senior officials from the police, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and intelligence agencies.

According to officials, security agencies have also stepped up surveillance along the International Border (IB), particularly in view of the dense fog that sets in during winter and could potentially be exploited by terrorists to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the border, while various security agencies are working in coordination to maintain a multi-layered security grid and prevent infiltration attempts.

Security forces are also maintaining heightened vigil in Rajouri and Poonch districts, which share the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

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