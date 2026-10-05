Security forces intensify vigil amid reports of terrorist movement in Jammu region

Security forces have intensified search operations and stepped up surveillance across parts of Jammu and Kashmir amid reports of suspected movement of Pakistani terrorists in forested areas of the Jammu region. Meanwhile, senior officers of the Army and police are reviewing operational preparedness, intelligence-sharing and security arrangements in sensitive areas including the Line of Control (LoC).

On Sunday, joint teams of the Army and police launched multiple search operations in Rajouri and Udhampur districts following intelligence inputs and reports from local residents about the presence of suspected terrorists.

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In Rajouri’s Sunderbani sector, three unidentified suspects allegedly abducted a villager, Anil Sudan, near Upper Lardia late on Saturday night. Officials said Sudan was later released after the suspects reportedly used him as a guide to reach the Dua Khad forest area.

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Following information provided by local residents, security forces launched a massive cordon-and-search operation to track the suspects. However, no contact had been established with them till Sunday evening.

Another operation was launched in the Mandugala Dhok forest area of Rajouri after locals reported the movement of two suspected terrorists. Security personnel also conducted searches in Chigli Keya village of Udhampur district.

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Meanwhile, counter-terror operations have been intensified across the Union Territory following recent successes against terrorist groups. Security agencies are maintaining pressure on militants believed to be hiding in forest belts and mountainous areas.

In Srinagar, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command, chaired a high-level security review meeting with key stakeholders to assess the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness and inter-agency coordination.

According to officials, the Army Commander emphasised greater synergy among security agencies, real-time intelligence sharing and integrated planning to strengthen operational readiness and improve the effectiveness of joint operations.

Separately, Lt Gen Mohit Seth, General Officer Commanding of the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps, visited forward posts along the Line of Control in the Poonch and Krishna Ghati sectors to review operational preparedness and counter-infiltration measures.

He was briefed on the prevailing security environment, surveillance mechanisms and ongoing efforts to enhance operational effectiveness. During the visit, he urged troops to maintain the highest standards of vigilance and operational readiness.

Senior police officers have also undertaken security reviews across the region. Deputy Inspector General of Police Sargun Shukla visited Kishtwar and chaired a meeting to review the security and crime situation in the district. Officials briefed her on terrorism-related challenges, counter-terror preparedness and ongoing operations.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Tejinder Singh, visited Kathua and directed officers to strengthen the security grid in view of the evolving security scenario and upcoming festive season.

Officials said security agencies remain on high alert and are continuing coordinated operations to prevent infiltration attempts and disrupt terrorist activities.