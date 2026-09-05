Security forces kill terrorist in higher reaches of Budgam

A terrorist was killed in an encounter in the higher reaches of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the Army said on Friday.

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint search operation was launched by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF in the general area of Ashdar Gali in Budgam.

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“Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and, upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire,” the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

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During the exchange, one militant was killed and an AK-series rifle and other war-like stores were recovered, the Army said, adding that the search operation was continuing. Officials said the area where the operation took place is situated in the higher reaches of Central Kashmir and connects with the Poonch region of Jammu.

Additional troops were rushed to the area following an exchange of fire on Thursday night, officials said.

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Security forces have in recent months stepped up deployments in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir to track down militants believed to be hiding in forested areas. Temporary Operating Bases (TOBs) have also been established in the upper reaches to strengthen security during the summer months.

Last month, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat reviewed the functioning of TOBs in the region. He was accompanied by senior police officers from the Kashmir zone, including personnel from the Special Operations Group (SOG), the police’s specialised anti-militancy unit.

Security forces have been conducting operations in forested areas of Jammu and Kashmir, where militants have frequently taken shelter after carrying out attacks.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has also constituted a specialised team of personnel trained in high-altitude warfare to strengthen operations in difficult terrain.