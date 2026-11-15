Security forces launch massive search op after CRPF post attack in J&K’s Kulgam

Security forces have launched a massive cordon-and-search operation in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, with top J&K Police officers monitoring the operation on the ground, sources said on Sunday.

The search operation in Kulgam’s Mir Bazar area comes days after a terror attack in the district, in which three CRPF personnel were injured, one of them critically.

The investigation into the attack has pointed to the involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammed Lateef Bhat, whom police have linked to several previous attacks in South Kashmir.

According to the police, Bhat, who also hails from Kulgam, is the only surviving local militant in the Valley.

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Officials said that, acting on intelligence inputs suggesting the presence of militants in the area, security forces launched the operation.

J&K Police Chief DGP Nalin Prabhat, IGP Kashmir Sujit Kumar Singh and other senior police officers have also arrived at the spot, sources said.

A massive manhunt has been underway since Wednesday’s attack in Akhran village of Kulgam to trace the attackers.