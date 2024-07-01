Security forces launch search and cordon op in Baramulla

Srinagar, June 30
Security forces on Sunday launched a cordon and search operation following the movement of “suspected people” in the higher reaches of Gulmarg tourist resort in Baramulla district, officials said.
The anti-terrorist operation was launched after security forces received reports of two people with guns being spotted in the Affarwat area of Gulmarg, they said.
As a precautionary measure, the authorities have shut down phase two of the Gondola Cable Car and asked tourists to not venture into that area.
The cable car services up to phase one were operational till the last reports were received.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws
Three new criminal laws come into effect today
Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s priorities
Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge
Shiromani Akali Dal rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents
To meet Takht Jathedar today | Rue pardon to dera chief