DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / J K / Security forces launch search operations across Jammu region

Security forces launch search operations across Jammu region

Anti-terror operations conducted in nearly three dozen locations amid suspicious movements
article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:40 PM Feb 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PTI File Photo
Advertisement

Security forces launched extensive search operations across nearly three dozen locations in the Jammu region on Saturday, following reports of suspicious movements and as part of an area domination exercise, officials said.

The operations were underway in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, the higher reaches of Udhampur-Kathua, and the mountainous regions of Doda and Kishtwar. Security forces also combed the forests near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu district.

According to officials, a search operation was initiated in Maidaan Mohalla of Sangiote in Poonch’s Gursai area after two suspected foreign terrorists were spotted under the cover of darkness late Friday night.

Advertisement

Further, security forces launched cordon and search operations in multiple areas, including Mohalla Qasba, Allapir, and Jaalian in Mandi, as well as Mankote in Poonch. Similar operations were conducted in Dera Ki Gali and its adjoining areas, along with Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors in Rajouri district.

A total of 13 locations in Poonch-Rajouri and 18 locations in the higher reaches of Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, and Kishtwar are under active search, with a specific focus on Khaderan forest. Additionally, search operations are ongoing in Keri, Bhattal, and adjoining areas in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper