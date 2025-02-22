Security forces launch search operations across Jammu region

Security forces launched extensive search operations across nearly three dozen locations in the Jammu region on Saturday, following reports of suspicious movements and as part of an area domination exercise, officials said.

The operations were underway in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, the higher reaches of Udhampur-Kathua, and the mountainous regions of Doda and Kishtwar. Security forces also combed the forests near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu district.

According to officials, a search operation was initiated in Maidaan Mohalla of Sangiote in Poonch’s Gursai area after two suspected foreign terrorists were spotted under the cover of darkness late Friday night.

Further, security forces launched cordon and search operations in multiple areas, including Mohalla Qasba, Allapir, and Jaalian in Mandi, as well as Mankote in Poonch. Similar operations were conducted in Dera Ki Gali and its adjoining areas, along with Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors in Rajouri district.

A total of 13 locations in Poonch-Rajouri and 18 locations in the higher reaches of Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, and Kishtwar are under active search, with a specific focus on Khaderan forest. Additionally, search operations are ongoing in Keri, Bhattal, and adjoining areas in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector.