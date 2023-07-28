 Security forces recover consignment of narcotics along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Security forces recover consignment of narcotics along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

Security forces recover consignment of narcotics along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

Operation was carried out jointly by J&K police, Army and BSF on basis of specific intelligence input

Security forces recover consignment of narcotics along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

Photo for representational purpose only.



Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 28

Security forces on Friday recovered a consignment of nearly nine kilograms of narcotics during an operation launched along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jhangar area of Nowshera sub division in the district.

The operation was carried out jointly by Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) on the basis of a specific intelligence input.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Amritpal Singh said there was some specific intelligence input on the basis of which an operation was launched in LoC area of Jhangar in Nowshera sector.

This operation was carried out by police, army unit of the area and BSF during which area was cordoned and extensive searches were conducted.

During the operation, SSP Rajouri said, five packets of narcotics, weighing 8.960 kilograms, were recovered.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Nowshera police station. The SSP said that further investigation is underway in the matter.

"Recovery of such huge quantity of narcotics indicates towards possible cross LoC smuggling attempt which however has been foiled", he said.

