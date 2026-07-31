Security forces recover drone along LoC in Akhnoor sector
The drone, suspected to be from Pakistan, is found at Chakla hamlet in Khour belt
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Security forces recovered a drone near the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district on Friday, official sources said.
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The drone, suspected to be from Pakistan, was found at Chakla hamlet in Khour belt.
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Following the recovery of the drone, security forces promptly launched a search operation in the area, they said, adding that the initial investigation indicated that the drone bore the marking ‘Made in China’.
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