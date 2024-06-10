Security forces recover IEDs in Pulwama

Srinagar, June 9
The security forces recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from a field in Pulwama district on Sunday, an official said.
The IEDs — buried underground in two plastic containers — were recovered by the security forces from the Nehama area of Pulwama district, the official added. He said that a bomb disposal squad was summoned at the site and the explosives were destroyed by the forces without causing any damage. Many IEDs have been recovered in the Union Territory in the recent past.
