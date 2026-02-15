Security forces seize 6.5 kg heroin near IB in Jammu; drone drop suspected

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said it foiled a major cross-border narcotics smuggling attempt along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu region, seizing over 6.5 kg of heroin valued at more than Rs 40 crore in the international market.

In a statement, police said that in a significant achievement on the anti-drug trafficking front, Jammu Police, in coordination with the 165 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), recovered a huge quantity of narcotics in the RS Pura sector of Jammu district near the International Border.

According to officials, the recovery followed inputs from the 165 Bn BSF regarding suspicious drone activity near the border. Acting promptly, a joint cordon and search operation was launched during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in the Nai Basti Karotana area of Baspur village in the RS Pura sector.

During searches conducted at first light, two yellow-coloured packets containing narcotics were recovered from wheat fields in Nai Basti Karotana. The area is located close to the International Border, and officials suspect the consignment was dropped by a drone from across the border.

“Each packet appeared to contain a heroin-like substance. A recovery memo was prepared in the presence of a magistrate. The recovered packets contain approximately 6.582 kg of heroin-like substance worth around Rs 40 crore in the international market,” police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

“Efforts are on to trace the exact source and intended destination of the recovered contraband. Police are thoroughly examining both backward and forward linkages in the case, and more breakthroughs are expected,” the statement added.

Jammu Police have urged citizens, especially those residing near the International Border, to share any information related to illegal drug activities in their localities.

“With continued public cooperation, sincere efforts are being made to build a drug-free and crime-free society,” the police said.