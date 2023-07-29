Security forces seize 9-kg narcotics along LoC

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 28

Security forces on Friday seized nearly 9 kg of narcotics worth crores in the international market along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.

A joint operation was launched after an input was received that narcotic powder in packets has been dumped by Pakistani peddlers in Jhangar area of Nowshera sub-division in the district. The operation was carried out by J&K Police, Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) on the basis of a specific intelligence input.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Amritpal Singh said that there was some specific intelligence input on the basis of which an operation was launched in LoC area of Jhangar in Nowshera sector.

The entire forest area was cordoned off during the operation by security forces. Peddlers from Pakistan have recently made many attempts to smuggle drugs from different areas.

The SSP said that during this operation, five packets of narcotics weighing 8 kg, 960 gm were found which were seized and taken into possession by the police.

#Jammu #Rajouri