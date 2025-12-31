Security forces tighten vigil ahead of New Year

Security has been strengthened across sensitive areas of the region, including along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), ahead of New Year celebrations to thwart possible infiltration attempts by terrorists from across the border.

Vigil has also been enhanced at tourist destinations following this year’s attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Popular spots such as Patnitop and Bhaderwah, which witness a heavy influx of visitors during the New Year period, are located in dense forest areas, making additional security measures necessary.

Special arrangements have been put in place at the Vaishno Devi shrine, where police and CRPF have increased deployment in anticipation of a large number of pilgrims on December 31 and January 1, 2026. The shrine area, located in the hilly terrain of Reasi district, sees thousands of pilgrims during this period and has witnessed terror incidents in the past.

While the Army has intensified patrolling along the LoC, the Border Security Force (BSF) has strengthened surveillance along the IB with Pakistan. Vulnerable stretches in Kathua district, including ravines and nullahs, are also under close watch, as infiltration has occurred through these routes in the past.

Security forces have also stepped up operations in forest areas where suspected terrorists were sighted in recent weeks. Several villages in Udhampur and Kathua had reported such sightings, as terrorists are believed to have descended from higher mountain passes to lower areas.

Members of Village Defence Groups have been asked to remain alert, particularly in remote and Hindu-dominated hamlets. These civil defence units have proved effective in far-flung areas of the Jammu division. During the terror attack on Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1, 2023, a VDG member had fired shots, forcing the terrorists to flee.