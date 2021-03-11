‘Security issues’, J&K bans unregistered teachers’ unions

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, May 16

Days after the services of a Kashmir University chemistry professor were terminated over security reasons, the J&K administration has banned all unregistered student and teacher associations in universities and colleges.

The J&K Higher Education Department has asked universities and colleges to provide details about such associations. “Unregistered unions or associations flouting norms cannot be allowed to operate,” read a department letter.

Several office-bearers of the Kashmir University Teachers Association have been accused by probe agencies of participating in anti-national activities and “creating ideological narrative for separatism to thrive in Kashmir”.

On May 13, the government had dismissed Kashmir University’s chemistry professor Altaf Pandit among three employees while accusing them of being a threat to the security of the state.