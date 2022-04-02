Security meet on Amarnath pilgrimage

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 1

For smooth conduct of the Amarnath yatra, security forces on Friday held a review meeting as a large number of pilgrims are expected to take up the pilgrimage, resuming after two years due to the Covid restrictions.

The conference in Awantipora, the Army’s counter-insurgency headquarters in south Kashmir, saw top Army and police officials assembling to put in place a foolproof security arrangement for the pilgrimage. “The agencies deliberated on the safety measures to be put in place and synergised efforts at ensuring a smooth flow of traffic of yatris and provision of administrative and medical assistance from available resources,” an Army official said. —