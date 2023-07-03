Security men launch search ops in Poonch

PTI

Jammu, July 2

Security forces on Sunday launched a search operation in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The joint search-and-cordon operation by the Army and the police was launched in Dabi Dharti area of Balakote sector at around 9 am following inputs about suspicious movement, officials said. The village is located ahead of the border fence. The search operation was going on when last reports were received.