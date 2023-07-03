Security men launch search ops in Poonch

Jammu, July 2
Security forces on Sunday launched a search operation in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The joint search-and-cordon operation by the Army and the police was launched in Dabi Dharti area of Balakote sector at around 9 am following inputs about suspicious movement, officials said. The village is located ahead of the border fence. The search operation was going on when last reports were received.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In Maharashtra shocker, NCP’s Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM
8 other party MLAs join Shinde govt as ministers
Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed
Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on Shah’s appeal
Indian-American attorney indicted for defrauding clients of more than $5 mn
The indictment alleges that Das diverted more than $5 millio...
Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting
Over 3,000 people have been detained overall since Nahel's d...
3 Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold of militants
Israeli forces raid what the military describes as a ‘unifie...