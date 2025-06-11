Security of Amarnath yatra is Kashmir’s responsibility: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday emphasised the collective responsibility of every Kashmiri in ensuring a peaceful and secure Amarnath Yatra, which is set to begin next month.

Mufti held a meeting with various stakeholders and PDP workers at the Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“The security of the yatris is your responsibility. Every stakeholder has a duty to safeguard the yatra and the pilgrims. More than the police and security forces, it is you who must ensure their safety,” Mufti said while addressing a gathering of local businessmen, taxi drivers, hoteliers, ponywallas and civil society members.

The PDP president said she had called party workers living along the yatra route and asked them to ensure the smooth and secure passage of the pilgrimage. “I told them that the people of Pahalgam must take responsibility for securing the yatra, so that it proceeds peacefully and restores confidence among tourists. This, in turn, will help revive tourism in the region,” she said.

Mehbooba said the people of Kashmir—especially those in Pahalgam—have for centuries welcomed Amarnath pilgrims, and this legacy of communal harmony will continue with the same spirit and sincerity.

“The people of Pahalgam have upheld Hindu-Muslim unity in the country. For generations, they have welcomed Amarnath Yatris with open hearts, and this tradition will go on,” she said.

Mufti also urged CM Omar Abdullah and the Lieutenant Governor to take swift action to reopen popular tourist destinations so that visitors can return and help revive the local economy, especially for hoteliers and ponywallas.

“I want to ask Omar sahab—no one stops you from appointing retired officials or transferring officers as you please. If you can exercise your authority in such matters, why can’t you ensure the reopening of public parks and tourist spots?” she questioned.

She added, “We in the opposition can only raise our voice. But if you, despite being in government, only issue statements, then what is the difference between you and us?”

The PDP chief also appealed to the administration not to “harass” ordinary citizens. “I urge the government to stop summoning ponywallas to Srinagar or Pahalgam for questioning. Don’t do this to them. If you have to fight militants, do so—but do not trouble innocent people. If you alienate the common people, the consequences will not be good,” she cautioned.