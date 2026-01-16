Security, parking issues at J&K High Court discussed

Advertisement

“The visit underscored the judiciary’s unwavering commitment to addressing critical infrastructural and safety concerns affecting advocates, litigants and all stakeholders within the High Court and District Court Complex,” the association said in a statement.

An interactive session was held in the presence of JKHCBAJ president advocate Nirmal K Kotwal, general secretary Pardeep Majotra, joint secretary Anshu Mahajan, office-bearers of the Young Lawyers Association, senior advocates and other members of the Bar.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar focused on two key issues — strengthening security arrangements for advocates and litigants at the High Court and District Court Complex, Janipur, and resolving the long-standing parking problems at the premises.

On security, Justice Sanjeev Kumar emphasised the need for robust protocols to safeguard all court users amid rising vulnerabilities and inadequate surveillance. He stressed the importance of immediate collaborative steps to improve security within the court premises, adding that a committee has been constituted for this purpose.

However, the judge noted that security concerns could only be effectively addressed with the cooperation and positive involvement of members of the JKHCBAJ. He said that a suitable mechanism would need to be adopted among members to tighten the security system, observing that security was essential not only for physical safety but also to foster trust and efficiency in the dispensation of justice.

“Equally critical was the discourse on parking deficiencies, which have escalated into a daily ordeal for advocates, litigants, judges and court staff. The overflowing lots, haphazard vehicle placements and lack of designated zones lead to congestion, delays in hearings and avoidable frustrations,” the statement said.

The association president advocated decisive, multi-pronged interventions, including the immediate expansion of multi-level parking facilities within the court complex and strict enforcement of zoning, with separate allocations for advocates, litigants, the judiciary and visitors, supported by dedicated enforcement teams.

“The JKHCBAJ reaffirms its full endorsement of these directives and pledges wholehearted support in their execution. The visionary guidance from Their Lordships today marks a pivotal step towards a safer, more accessible judiciary. We stand united in transforming these challenges into opportunities for systemic excellence,” the statement said.

It added that the visit exemplified the symbiotic bond between the Bench and the Bar, reinforcing the JKHCBAJ’s role in advocating judicial welfare. The association called upon all stakeholders to address the issues with urgency to ensure the High Court Complex evolves into a model of security and convenience.