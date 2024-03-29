Security review meeting held

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 28

A security review conference of the civil administration, police officials of Ramban and Kishtwar districts, and the Army was held at Dharmund Military Garrison.

The aim of the conference was to increase synergy, interaction and coordination among the civil and military agencies for the forthcoming general elections.

Senior Army officials, police and CRPF officials were present. “The interaction provided opportunity for deliberation on important issues of mutual interest impacting security of the region. All officials stressed on the need for harmonious functioning of the agencies to make the event successful.

#Jammu #Kishtwar #Ramban