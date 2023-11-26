Security review meeting held in Jammu

PTI

Jammu, November 25

A high-level security review meeting was held here on Saturday with participants from the Army, the police and other security and intelligence authorities discussing and deliberating the prevailing situation across the Jammu region, officials said.

The core group security review meeting was co-chaired by Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 16 Corps, and RR Swain, Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir. It comes close on the heels of a major encounter in the border district of Rajouri that left five Army personnel and two terrorists dead.

The Jammu-based white Knight Corps of the Army said the meeting was attended by senior officers of the Central Armed Police Force, intelligence agencies and police along with senior Army officials.

Matters pertaining to the security situation, sharing of intelligence and synergy in the Jammu region were discussed and deliberated during the meeting, it wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

