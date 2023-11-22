Security reviewed for cricket matches

Jammu, November 21
A security review meeting for the upcoming Legends League cricket matches at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu in which many retired players will visit.
Anand Jain, IGP, Jammu zone, chaired the meeting of Jammu-based officers of police, traffic, CID and railways to review the law and order besides deployment of security men.
Jain emphasised on foolproof arrangements in terms of security, traffic management, transportation, accommodation and first aid for the cricket player and their teams. He directed the Jammu SSP to provide necessary assistance to police where traffic jams are frequent.
Four matches out of the total 19 of the league will be played at Maulana Azad Stadium. The first match will be played on November 27, second on 29th, third on 30th and the last one on December 1.
